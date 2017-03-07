Businesses take steps to serve customers during Boil Water Advisory

Residents are advised to flush their water following the lifting of the boil warning in order to clear plumbing of potentially contaminated water.

Sioux City's drinking water emergency not only impacts homeowners. Businesses are also affected.

At One Eyed Jacks, on Hamilton Boulevard, employees had to go through several steps to make sure that their patrons were safe. "We switched out the ice," said Taylor Swezlund, One-Eyed Jack's. "We dumped out all the ice. we boiled all the water. so that when we do wash the dishes nothing is contaminated. we went and bought a bunch of bottled water."

When it comes to food products, they are also making sure that they are boiling any water that is used for that, too.

You need to boil your water until 10:00 am Tuesday morning.

The Siouxland District Health Department has information here for food establishments: http://www.siouxlanddistricthealth.org/



The health department said licensed food establishments were notified of the boil order by phone call, text or email.