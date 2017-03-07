Saving lives with "baby boxes" - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Saving lives with "baby boxes"

Posted:

Finland has the lowest infant mortality rate in the world. Baby Boxes get much of the credit.

For decades, new parents have been given the laminated cardboard boxes for free, providing a safe sleeping environment for the baby. They're starting to catch-on in this country. Nathan Littauer Hospital in Gloversville just became the first hospital in New York State to provide those boxes for all newborns.

Three day old Genevive Hart is the first baby born at Nathan Littauer Hospital to go home with a Baby Box.  Her mom, Caroline, says the Baby Box will be a welcome addition when they get home.

"It's very functional. We can bring it from room to room, wherever we need to set her down, maybe in a hurry," she explained.

The boxes are packed with items necessary for baby's first days, including caps knitted by women in the Gloversville community. However, before they get the baby box, they're required to watch an instructional video explaining best care practices for the newborn.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2lwSX5y

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.