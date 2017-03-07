Transplant breakthrough could end organ shortage

Researchers at the University of Minnesota may be on their way to eliminating the need for an organ transplant list.

It's a discovery that Dr. Erik Finger, a transplant surgeon, says could help transplant patients receive an organ quicker because it would keep organs fresh longer.

Right now, experts say more than 60% of the hearts and lungs donated every year have to be thrown out because they cannot be left on ice longer than four hours.

"The longer you keep the organ on ice, the worse things are generally. So if you could somehow preserve an organ and keep it on the shelf and use it when you wanted to you have a lot of potential benefits," Dr. Finger explains.

University of Minnesota Professor John Bischof says it's the first time someone has figured out how to "preserve" and then "re-warm" large pieces of tissue without causing damage.

