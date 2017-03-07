Some Sioux City Community Schools and Bishop Heelan Schools plan for boil advisory

Boil Your Water Before Using Within the Grandview Pressure Zone of the Sioux City Water Supply. The GREEN SHADED AREAS are those affected.

The Sioux City Community Schools District said in a Facebook post they have a plan in place for schools impacted by the water boil warning.

The district will deliver bottled water to impacted schools before school starts. The impacted schools listed are Bryant, Clark Early Childhood, Hunt A+, Irving Dual Language, Irving Preschool, Leeds, Liberty, Perry Creek, Riverside, Unity, and ESC/JROTC/Ho-Chunk.

All schools will be flushed once the warning ends at 10 a.m.

In an email, Bishop Heelan school officials said they will attempt to have bottled water available for students at Bishop Heelan, Holy Cross and Sacred Heart schools.

Water lines will be flushed as soon as the water advisory is lifted too.

Both schools said hand washing and restroom use are not restricted in this advisory.



