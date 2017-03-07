Republicans unveiled plan to replace Obamacare

Republicans unveiled their plan to replace Obamacare.

Now the debate begins, and there is debate on whether it will work.

It's been six years of promises.

Now, the Republicans plan is rolling out much the same way that Obamacare did, very quickly, now that it has been introduced.

Members of Congress start debate on "The American Healthcare Act".

Two bills introduced in the house would replace Obamacare and keep two popular features of the Affordable Care Act. "Look we take care of people with preexisting conditions we don't go back to those old days where you could get excluded," said Rep. Greg Walden, (R) Oregon.

Insurance companies would also be barred from charging more for a pre-existing condition.

It also removes the mandate for everyone to have health insurance.

The replacement allows kids to stay on their parents insurance until 26 years old.

What's controversial current Medicaid enrollment for low income Americans would be frozen at current levels.

As the bills move through the House, Senators are watching carefully. "I would imagine it changes a number of times. There are people who have concerns about different provisions of it. I'm glad there's a bill now so we can begin to analyze that," said Marco Rubio, (R) Florida.

Republicans also want to use tax credits based on age to help people pay for insurance. Instead of subsidies up front.

Democrats say this is a bad fit for the American people. "I suspect Americans won't like it much. I suspect it will raise costs and cut benefits. I suspect far less Americans will get coverage," said Senator Chuck Schumer, (D) New York.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is calling the plan, "make America sick again".

The White House applauds the bills.. Saying in a statement, "Obamacare has proven to be a disaster with fewer options, inferior care, and skyrocketing costs."