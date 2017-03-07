Gusty winds continue with a stray thunderstorm possible

The cold front has raced off to our east and left us with much cooler air and a return to reality.



We started our morning about 20 degrees colder than we were on Monday.



Some clouds will move in through the day with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible in the afternoon.



Winds will be strengthening again as well with gusts up to 50 mph returning.



Once again fires are a concern and outdoor burning is discouraged.



The winds finally start to calm some in the evening and though they'll strengthen some Wednesday they won't be at the levels of previous days.



Partly cloudy skies will hold for the middle of the week with temps staying in the low to mid 50s.



Another system arrives Friday and gives us below average temperatures and a chance for snow Friday night into Saturday.