Severe storms cause significant damage in Missouri and Kansas

Parts of Missouri and Kansas were hit by severe storms and possible tornadoes Monday night.



This was the scene in the town of Smithville, Missouri, early Tuesday morning.



You can see at least one home was flattened by the storm.



Smithville's city administrators says at least six to eight homes suffered significant damage in the storm.



Several people suffered minor injuries.



Meantime, dozens of homes were reported damaged in the town of Oak Grove, Missouri, where a possible tornado may

have touched down at least once.



The National Weather Service plans to survey the damage to determine the brunt of the damage.