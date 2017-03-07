Severe storms cause significant damage in Missouri and Kansas - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Severe storms cause significant damage in Missouri and Kansas

Posted:
Aerials of damaged and destroyed homes in Oak Grove, Missouri following Monday's tornado. Aerials of damaged and destroyed homes in Oak Grove, Missouri following Monday's tornado.
(CNN) -

Parts of Missouri and Kansas were hit by severe storms and possible tornadoes Monday night.

This was the scene in the town of Smithville, Missouri, early Tuesday morning.

You can see at least one home was flattened by the storm.

Smithville's city administrators says at least six to eight homes suffered significant damage in the storm.

Several people suffered minor injuries.

Meantime, dozens of homes were reported damaged in the town of Oak Grove, Missouri, where a possible tornado may
have touched down at least once.

The National Weather Service plans to survey the damage to determine the brunt of the damage.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.