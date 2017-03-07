Healthbeat 4: Colon and rectal cancer on the rise among younger Americans

According to the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in both men and women.

Screening for colon cancer is currently recommended to begin at age 50 for people who are at an average risk of the disease.

But a new study finds colorectal cancer rates are rising for much younger adults.

The reason is unclear but obesity is one likely factor.

"In the younger generation we see a lot of these factors where they are living a sedentary lifestyle, they are not doing much exercise and they are eating a lot of red meat, a lot of animal fats so maybe that's the reason," said Dr. Gokul Subhas, colorectal surgeon.

The excess weight could affect immune system function, levels of hormones or factors that regulate cell growth.

The American Cancer Society reports people in their 20s and 30s have double the risk of colon cancer and quadruple the risk for rectal cancer as their parents' generation did the same age.

Dr. Subhas says individuals with a family history of any cancer, or genetic predisposition should considered getting screen for colon and rectal cancer earlier than age 50.

"For a person that has been diagnosed with colon cancer do make it a point to inform all of your family members because they are now at a high risk to get colon cancer," said Dr. Gokul Subhas, colorectal surgeon.

Colorectal warning signs can include unusual abdominal cramping and changes in bowel habits.

Ways to reduce the risk of colorectal cancer by eating a healthy diet with whole grains and lean meats as well as plenty of exercise.