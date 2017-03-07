Nominee for deputy attorney general faces the Capitol Hill hot seat

The man nominated to serve as deputy attorney general is facing a grilling from democrats at his confirmation hearing.



Rod Rosenstein currently serves as a US Attorney in Baltimore.



While the deputy attorney general post is generally low-profile, his nomination is getting a great deal of attention because, if confirmed, Rosenstein may oversee any potential investigation of the trump campaign's alleged ties to Russia.



Judiciary committee chair, Iowa republican Charles Grassley, says calls for a special counsel to take over are premature at best.



Senate Judiciary Chair Chuck Grassley said, "More importantly any insinuation that Mr. Rosenstein lacks the impartiality or professionalism necessary to handle these matters is out of line. He's a career civil servant who has served with distinction in both Bush and Obama administrations. His independence is beyond reproach."



Rosenstein says he's aware of no requirement that he recuse himself from a federal investigation into Russian interference in the presidential election.