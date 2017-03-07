Musketeer's Kivlenieks wins USHL goalie honors - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

Musketeer's Kivlenieks wins USHL goalie honors

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Matiss Kivlenieks won USHL Goaltender of the Week honors for the second straight week. Matiss Kivlenieks won USHL Goaltender of the Week honors for the second straight week.
SIOUX CITY (SUBMITTED) -

The United States Hockey League announced the CCM Forward, Defenseman and Goaltender of the Week for Week 24 of the 2016-17 season. Sioux City Musketeers goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks won Goaltender of the Week honors for the second straight week. Kivlenieks backstopped the Musketeers to a pair of victories over the weekend, pitching a 15-save shutout in the process and finishing the weekend with a .959 SV%.

Kivlenieks made 32 saves on 34 shots in Sioux City's 2-1 victory in Cedar Rapids on Saturday before stopping all 15 shots he faced in the Musketeers' 3-0 shutout in Madison over the Capitols on Sunday.

The Minnesota State University, Mankato commit has now won his last nine starts between the pipes dating back to Feb. 3 and has still not lost back-to-back starts all year. Kivlenieks remains the USHL goaltending leader in multiple categories, including wins (29), goals against average (1.76), save percentage (.938) and saves (1094). He is also the only goaltender to have stopped more than 1000 shots so far this year.

The Riga, Lative native previously played for the Coulee Region Chill (NAHL), Forest Lake Lakers (MNJHL) and HS Prizma/Pardaugava (Latvia). He was selected fifth overall by the Musketeers in the 2016 USHL Phase II Draft.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.