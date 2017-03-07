Musketeer's Kivlenieks wins USHL goalie honors

The United States Hockey League announced the CCM Forward, Defenseman and Goaltender of the Week for Week 24 of the 2016-17 season. Sioux City Musketeers goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks won Goaltender of the Week honors for the second straight week. Kivlenieks backstopped the Musketeers to a pair of victories over the weekend, pitching a 15-save shutout in the process and finishing the weekend with a .959 SV%.

Kivlenieks made 32 saves on 34 shots in Sioux City's 2-1 victory in Cedar Rapids on Saturday before stopping all 15 shots he faced in the Musketeers' 3-0 shutout in Madison over the Capitols on Sunday.

The Minnesota State University, Mankato commit has now won his last nine starts between the pipes dating back to Feb. 3 and has still not lost back-to-back starts all year. Kivlenieks remains the USHL goaltending leader in multiple categories, including wins (29), goals against average (1.76), save percentage (.938) and saves (1094). He is also the only goaltender to have stopped more than 1000 shots so far this year.

The Riga, Lative native previously played for the Coulee Region Chill (NAHL), Forest Lake Lakers (MNJHL) and HS Prizma/Pardaugava (Latvia). He was selected fifth overall by the Musketeers in the 2016 USHL Phase II Draft.