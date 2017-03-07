The wind to finally settle some for Wednesday

A cool breeze kept today's temperatures 20 to 25 degrees cooler than yesterday yet still well above average for this time of year.

Some pop up showers moved through the area during the afternoon but they will quickly fade away and our skies will quickly clear out tonight.

The wind is going to die down tonight and tomorrow will not be nearly as windy as the past two days.

Highs over the next couple of days will stay above average under partly cloudy skies.

Cooler weather moves in starting Friday and then a system is going to move in and give us a chance of snow Friday night into Saturday, especially during the first half of the day.

We could see some light to moderate snow accumulations out of this system before it moves out.

We'll have one more chance of some light snow Sunday night before we quiet things down again by the beginning of next week and start to warm it back up a bit.