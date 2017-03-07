Norfolk man accused of a string of assaults in the tri-state are - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Norfolk man accused of a string of assaults in the tri-state area

Posted:
By Sheila Brummer, Anchor
Connect
OMAHA, NE - (WOWT) -

A Norfolk, Nebraska man accused of committing a string of sexual assaults in the tri-state region appeared before a judge Tuesday afternoon in Omaha.

Zachary Person is charged with First Degree Sexual Assault and First Degree False Imprisonment.

The Douglas County Sheriff says Person is also the suspect in an assault that took place at Morningside College.

A similar assault took place at a Sioux City hotel.

Sioux City Police today called Person a "person of interest" in both cases.

Sioux City investigators aren't sure when he'll face charges in Woodbury County.

Authorities say surveillance video shows Person lurking around at a hotel in Omaha overnight last Wednesday.

The employee told deputies a masked man came into the hotel and assaulted her.

She said she was able to fight her way free and remove his black ski mask from his face.

He snatched it from the victim when she was on the phone with 9-1-1.

Person is awaiting sentencing in another Nebraska county for grabbing a clerk at a convenience store.

He also has a pending case in Vermillion, South Dakota.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.