Norfolk man accused of a string of assaults in the tri-state area

A Norfolk, Nebraska man accused of committing a string of sexual assaults in the tri-state region appeared before a judge Tuesday afternoon in Omaha.

Zachary Person is charged with First Degree Sexual Assault and First Degree False Imprisonment.

The Douglas County Sheriff says Person is also the suspect in an assault that took place at Morningside College.

A similar assault took place at a Sioux City hotel.

Sioux City Police today called Person a "person of interest" in both cases.

Sioux City investigators aren't sure when he'll face charges in Woodbury County.

Authorities say surveillance video shows Person lurking around at a hotel in Omaha overnight last Wednesday.

The employee told deputies a masked man came into the hotel and assaulted her.

She said she was able to fight her way free and remove his black ski mask from his face.

He snatched it from the victim when she was on the phone with 9-1-1.

Person is awaiting sentencing in another Nebraska county for grabbing a clerk at a convenience store.

He also has a pending case in Vermillion, South Dakota.

