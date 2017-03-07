Untested sexual assault evidence kits - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Untested sexual assault evidence kits

Posted:
By Sheila Brummer, Anchor
A stunning statistic released Tuesday by the Iowa Attorney General's Office surrounding sexual assault evidence kits.

A survey of law enforcement agencies found 4,265 untested kits.

They were sitting in police departments and sheriff's offices across the state.

However, in about 20% of the cases the victim did not want to file charges.

The law enforcement agencies are required to keep the kits for 10 years for adults.

For minors the 10 years start after the victim turns 18.

That's the state's statute of limitations.

There's an additional 3 years after a DNA match is discovered.

