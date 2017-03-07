Residents are advised to flush their water following the lifting of the boil warning in order to clear plumbing of potentially contaminated water.

Cause of water boil alert due to to failed valves

The water boil alert was recommended due to two valves not closing properly.

"This valve did not close all the way which allowed water to come out of the filter and back to the pump well," said Brad Puetz, Water Plant Superintendent.

The two valve failure happened between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Monday.

Once the issue was noticed crews worked to keep the contamination to a minimum.

They then had to figure out what happened and determine the areas where possible contaminated water was released

After that, workers started notifying city council members about the issue.

And at 2:40 p.m. Monday they notified the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

We received several calls in the our newsroom questioning the response time to let the public know.

But, state and city officials say there were well within guidelines.

"The Federal hours for a system to notify us and notify their customers so they very much exceeded that timeline, they were much more rapid," said Julie Sievers, Senior Environmental Specialist, Department of Natural Resources.

"We had left over chlorine in this case so it gave us some confidence that the water was still safe," said Mark Simms, Utilities Director.

"This is a backwash pump it provides water to the filter for cleaning, the valve in question has been removed, which solves their other problem.

"It shows closed as the pump comes on, the valve opens as the pump shuts off the valve closes, this lever indicates that the valve is all the way closed. If it were open a little bit that would tell us that it is allowing water to move backwards through the valve," continued Puetz.

With the problem solved one issue still remains.

Lots of people were confused if they were a part of the boil water alert because the map wasn't the easiest to understand.

"This is such a large area that it is difficult to produce a map that people could clearly understand if they were in and out of the zone, so we will see if we can get some graphic help with that," said Mark Simms Utilities Director.

Water plants have to have Sanitary Surveys every three years, but the DNR will be inspecting this plant sooner to make sure that everything is in working order.