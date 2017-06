A Sioux City high school decided to raise awareness and money for breast cancer with a little bit of color.

West High School held its annual "Wear Pink Day."

This is the 11th year the school has helped with the fight against breast cancer.

"It's a lot of our money is raised by really free will donations by staff. Sometimes the homerooms raise some money, the national honor society's bake sale raises money and selling the t-shirts," said Bernie Scolaro, West High Counselor.

Over the past 10 years the school has raised over $19,000 through the fundraising event.