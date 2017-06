Tyson Event Center was filled with all different basketball players from all across the country.

Division II players worked with athletes at the Special Olympics Clinic on Tuesday.

The Diocese of Sioux City was the sponsor of this clinic and has been for 16 years straight.

Also, the Bishop of Sioux City led all the athletes in a prayer before they began with their special activities.

The clinic was filled with fun and laughter while playing the game they all love.

The NAIA Women's tournament tips off on Wednesday.