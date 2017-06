The last of four men accused in a 2014 robbery in Norfolk, Nebraska, will sentenced this spring.

Thirty-one year old Pierre Evans pleaded no contest to robbery and terroristic threat charges in Madison County District Court.

Police say he, and three others, robbed a house on Madison Avenue at gunpoint.

The other three involved in the robbery were arrested, and later sentenced.

But, Evans evaded law enforcement for over two years.

He faces up to a 52 years in prison when he's sentenced May 17.

Information from News Channel Nebraska used in the story.