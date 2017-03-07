Concerns raised over bridge reconstruction on Military Road in N - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Concerns raised over bridge reconstruction on Military Road in North Sioux City

By Haley Rustvold, News Photographer
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) -

The bridge reconstruction on Military Road and Riverside Boulevard has led to concerns from some businesses and residents in North Sioux City. 

With the public meeting Monday in North Sioux City's City hall, there was some some discussion about how the bridge will affect Siouxlanders.

City Administrator Ted Cherry said the city is taking this very seriously and thinks this bridge is vital for connecting both of these communities.

Local businesses on Military Road are concerned with the possible loss of revenue that may cause towards their businesses.  

"It does directly affect us either way about it. Our Sioux City customers can't make it over here especially our older customers who don't know ya know some of them don't even know how to get here other than using that bridge," said Amy Meek, Liberty National Bank.     

North Sioux City officials say the bridge will be closed approximately for five months.
 

