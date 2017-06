A popular off-ramp in Sioux City will soon be closed permanently.

The northbound Interstate 29 off-ramp to Nebraska Street, Exit 147B, will be closed off in just a few weeks.

The closure is scheduled for Tuesday, March 21st at 8 a.m. weather permitting.

Motorists should use the Floyd Boulevard off-ramp and to the follow the signed detour to the downtown area.



See more live web cameras, updates and more about the I-29 Improvement Project here: http://www.iowadot.gov/i29/index.htm