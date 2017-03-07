ISU Extension & Outreach teaching gardening skills

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach hosted a Home Gardener and Local Foods Conference.

Regional experts taught people how to grow veggies on their own back yards.

People who attended also learned about other gardening tips, urban farming and information about the local food system.

Local Master Gardeners were on hand to give tips as well.

Plus, Randy Rolfs and Cindy Thomas received their Master Gardener certificates Monday.



News release from ISU Extension and Outreach:

Iowa State University (ISU) Extension and Outreach - Woodbury County will host a Home Gardener and Local Foods Conference on March 6, from 1 - 8 pm at 4728 Southern Hills Drive, Sioux City. This free conference will teach attendees about gardening best practices and local food systems, with regional experts teaching people how to grow vegetables in their own backyards. While the conference involves the ISU Extension and Outreach Master Gardener program, it is open for anyone with an interest in gardening and local foods to attend.



Keynote speakers Jan Riggenbach and Courtney Long will present on growing healthy food in your own yard, with Riggenbach speaking on "Cheap and Charming Urban Farming" at 1 pm and Long presenting "Planning and Developing Community Food Systems Projects" at 2:30 pm. These presentations are geared to teach others gardening techniques and how to put the talk into action in implementing a successful local foods system in the community.

During a local experts panel from 4 - 5 pm, local Master Gardeners will hold discussion and answer questions on their areas of expertise. This panel will feature Randy Burnight on food insecurity, Gary Shaner on ground preparation for gardens, Ron Rohlena on container gardening, and Jenny Jorgensen on both cultivating relationships for collaborations and gardening basics.



While attendees enjoy a dinner with local ingredients from 5 - 6 pm, Woodbury County Master Gardeners will hold a recognition ceremony to spotlight the Master Gardeners who have put exceptional work into the community in the past year. The ceremony takes place at 5:45 pm.



Capping off the conference is the final webcast in the Growing Together winter series from 6 - 8 pm, titled "Growing and Harvesting Vegetables". This series, focused on teaching Master Gardeners how to support food security through their local efforts, has covered measuring volunteer efforts, utilizing small garden spaces, food safety in the garden and more, providing continuing education hours to help Master Gardeners meet their yearly requirements.

The conference is funded through the National Association of County and City Health Officials grant and Siouxland District Health, and the meal is sponsored by Mercy. To register, please call (712) 276-2157 by March 3.





