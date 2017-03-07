Daschle concerned about "overall environmental issues" related to Dakota Access pipeline

Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners says it could be moving oil through the Dakota Access pipeline as early as next week.

That word comes after a federal judge, on Tuesday, declined to stop work on a stretch of the pipeline in North Dakota.

The Standing Rock and Cheyenne River Sioux asked the judge to direct the Army Corps of Engineers to withdraw permission for the company behind the pipeline to lay pipe under Lake Oahe in North Dakota.

KTIV's Matt Breen sat down with former U.S. Senator Tom Daschle, of South Dakota, to get his reaction to the ruling. "Do you share the concerns of Indian tribes, and environmentalists that the pipeline could fail?" Breen asked. "I am concerned about the overall environmental issues," said Tom Daschle, (D) Former U.S. Senator from South Dakota. "In fact, the fact that it's going underneath the Missouri River ought to be a concern to downstream states, as well. So, I think we've got to be assured, from all of the experts, that we have an absolute guarantee that we're not going to contaminate the land or the water as this pipeline is built."

Attorneys for the two Sioux Indian tribes leading the legal fight against the pipeline say the battle will continue even after oil begins flowing.

Senator Daschle was in South Sioux City, Nebraska, to speak to shareholders of Siouxland Ethanol during their annual meeting, Tuesday night.