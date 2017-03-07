Limiting travel ban to six countries "sends the wrong message" says former SD Senator Tom Daschle

On Monday, President Donald Trump signed a revised travel ban that temporarily halts entry to the U.S. for people from six Muslim-majority nations, who are seeking new visas. It also suspends the country's refugee program.

KTIV's Matt Breen sat down with former U.S. Senator Tom Daschle, of South Dakota, for his take on the president's revised travel ban. "What's your reaction to the ban, which was introduced once already, and had to be revised?" asked Matt Breen. "I think this will still be a matter for the courts," said Tom Daschle, Former South Dakota Senator. "The courts had to do it the first time, and I think they'll have to do it again. I'm concerned, frankly, because it singles-out certain countries. Refugees from those countries are oppressed. They're having great difficulty finding refuge. And, so I think it's important for us to learn the lessons of history and ensure that our doors are open with a very extensive vetting process who do come into the country."

Senator Daschle says singling-out these six countries may imply that other countries don't pose a similar threat. Daschle says that sends the wrong message.

Daschle was in South Sioux City, Nebraska, to speak to shareholders of Siouxland Ethanol during their annual meeting, Tuesday night.