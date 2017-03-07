Daschle: House health care reform bill could threaten health care for 20-million Americans

House Republicans have unveiled a health care reform bill that will roll back the government's health care role, and is expected to result in fewer people having insurance coverage.

KTIV's Matt Breen sat down with former U.S. Senator Tom Daschle, of South Dakota, to get his reaction to the Republicans plan. "The bill keeps two important tenants of the Affordable Care Act," Breen said. "It would still bar insurance companies from charging more for a pre-existing condition. It would also kids to stay on their parents insurance until 26 years old. So, is this truly a replacement of the Affordable Care Act?" "I really don't think that it's a replacement," said Tom Daschle, Former South Dakota Senator. "First of all, we don't know what it costs. We don't know how much it's going to cost. We don't know how many people could be affected. Early studies that I've seen already indicate as many as 20-million Americans would lose health insurance if this plan goes through as it's currently drafted. So, this isn't a replacement. It is a repeal as many of our Republican friends have been calling for for many years."

The House Republicans' plan includes one big change to the ACA. The proposal would remove the requirement to have health care. "Is that positive, or a negative, in your mind?" asked Breen. "I think Americans always ask the question, 'is healthcare a right?' and I think it is a moral right," Daschle said. "But, I think its also a responsibility. We have to take care of ourselves, and we have to take that responsibility to ensure we do all we can to stay healthy. This removes that responsibility, and I think that takes us in the wrong direction."

Senator Daschle was in South Sioux City, Nebraska, to speak to shareholders of Siouxland Ethanol during their annual meeting, Tuesday night.