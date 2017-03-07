Lawton fire officials present plans for new $1.2 million fire station

The fire station in Lawton, Iowa, serves more than 50 volunteer emergency responders.

But you wouldn't know it from the outside looking in.

The roughly 3,000 square foot facility was a topic of discussion at the Lawton city council meeting, Tuesday.

Lawton Volunteer Fire Department officials stressed the need for a bigger facility and presented plans for a $1.2 million project that would be located just down the block from the current station.

Currently, the building houses all of the firefighters' gear, three fire trucks, and one ambulance as well as a slew of other equipment.

Because of the lack of space, two of the department's five vehicles have to be stored elsewhere.

Lawton fire chief, Chris Ameen, says in moments where every second counts, the department's current setup isn't efficient enough.

"We get a call, everybody shows up at the station, guys have to maneuver around equipment to get to their gear," said fire chief, Chris Ameen.

"If it's a call that the ambulance is not needed at, we have to move the ambulance out so that we can get one of our rigs out. If it's a grass fire, we have to send somebody up here [City Hall] to grab the grass truck."

Another Lawton fire official says that more money will need to be raised if the project is approved to move forward with construction.

A timetable for the project has not been set.