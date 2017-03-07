Sgt. Bluff-Luton knocks off Pella in state tournament opener

Playing their first game at the Iowa boys state basketball tournament since 1940, Sgt. Bluff-Luton upset third-ranked Pella, 66-55, in a first round game in Class 3A on Tuesday.

Conner Groves led the Warriors with 17 points, while Sam DeMoss had 10 off the bench, while making six of seven free throws. Starters Keegan Savary and Jackson Wright also scored 10 points.

SBL led 15-10 after one quarter and built a 31-18 lead at the half. Pella tied the game twice at 47 and again at 49 midway through the fourth quarter but the Warriors never lost the lead. SBL shot 52% for the game, while Pella shot 47% and made just four of 19 three-point attempts. The Warriors were 6-for-14 from long distance.

The Warriors (16-9) will face second-ranked West Delaware (25-0) in the semifinals on Thursday night at 8:15. West Delaware topped 10th-ranked Dallas Center-Grimes, 66-58, in their first round game.