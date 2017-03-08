Congress starts the debate on a proposed bill to replace Obamacare.



There are two competing bills to repeal and replace Obamacare. This has lawmakers divided not only down party lines but also within the republican party.



The debate starts Wednesday morning on the republican plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.



The first test of the president's power getting his agenda through congress.



On twitter, negotiations already underway with the president stating "I feel sure that my friend Rand Paul will come along with the new and great health care program".



Senator Rand Paul and conservative House Representative Jim Jordan.



Branding the new bill as "Obamacare lite," introduced an alternative plan that just repeals Obamacare leaving the replace for later.



Rep. Jim Jordan, (R) Ohio said, "We gotta mush it all together and do some different form of Obamacare, that's what the American voters hate, let's do what we said we were going to do."



So the most serious threat to repeal and replace comes from within the republican party.



Senator Rand Paul, (R) Kentucky said, "We are united on repeal but we are divided on replacement."



Rep. Patrick McHenry, (R) North Carolina said, "This President made it very clear to us that he wants us to pass this piece of legislation."



The republican plan still bars insurance companies from denying coverage for pre-existing conditions.



It also allows kids to stay on their parents health insurance until the age of 26.



But this plan removes the subsidies, instead giving tax credits, seeing the money back at the end of the year.



Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, (D) New York said, "Trumpcare means higher costs, for less health care. Plain and simple."



Several republican members of the senate say they feel rushed and want to slow down the timeline to examine all options.



Still House Speaker Paul Ryan says he will have 218 votes enough to pass the republican House version of the American Healthcare Act when it comes to the floor.