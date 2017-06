Four people were killed and 40 others were hurt when a freight train hit a charter bus in Biloxi, Mississippi, on Tuesday, authorities said.

The accident happened shortly after 2 p.m.

Forty-eight people were on the bus, which was traveling from Austin, Texas, officials said.

Forty people were transported to area hospitals, a spokesman for the city said. Eight people suffered critical injuries.

