West Middle students campaign to "Spread the Word to End the Word"

A national campaign has made its way back to Sioux City.

Special Olympics Iowa hosted the "Spread The Word To End The Word Day" event at West Middle School this morning.

Students took a stand against a word that is offensive to many.

The "R-word" has found a place in common language, despite the fact it is hurtful to millions of people with mental developmental disabilities.

Students at West Middle say they want this campaign to trigger change.

"Educate yourself and how the effects of what it can do to someone and what the insult itself is and what it means and what it's not suppose to be used for," said Matthew Pauling, West Middle 8th grader.

"I think people that should really learn about it because it does hurt a lot of people," said Daniella Campos, West Middle 8th grader,"I think this is a really good way to teach everyone that it's not O.K. to call someone that."

West Middle faculty says the campaign is a good way for students to think about the words they use and their meaning.

"If this was your friend or your brother, or sister how would you want them to be treat," said Rebecca Riken, West Middle School Assistant Principal, "And that helps them connected more about the impact it could have on someone."

West Middle has been holding the "Spread The Word To End The Word" campaign for more than a decade.

