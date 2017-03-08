Winds continue to calm down

We're looking at a much calmer and cooler day across the KTIV Viewing Area as we step into the middle part of our week after quite the blustery day yesterday. The breeze will still be with us out of the NW with gusts still possibly over 25 mph. Highs will still be above average this afternoon with temps rising into the lower 50s expected. Northerly flow continues right into tonight with lows much closer to average as well. Temperatures look to tumble into the middle 20s overnight under increasing cloud cover. The clouds will stick around into the day tomorrow but some peeks of sun will sneak in with highs once again in the lower 50s.

Clouds begin to approach Thursday night out ahead of our next system that looks to bring more wintry weather to the region. Snow looks to develop Friday night across the area lasting into the day on Saturday. As it looks now, a few inches are possible throughout Siouxland, but we will continue to fine tune the details so continue to stay tuned. Highs look to be a good 20° colder as well Friday and Saturday compared to what they will be today. Another disturbance moves in Sunday which could bring more snow possibly Sunday night. High pressure then begins to build back in to start the workweek with highs rising back into the 40s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer