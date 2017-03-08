Man dies in Sac County house fire

A 47-year-old man has died after a house fire in Sac County, Iowa.

According to a news release from the Sac County Sheriff's office, Jerry Wayne Brauckman died Tuesday afternoon at the fire at he and his wife's home at 3054 350th Street.

Firefighters first got the call about the fire shortly before 4 pm.

According to the release, when firefighters arrived, Pamela Huss-Brauckmann told them that her husband had gone back inside the home after they had evacuated because of smoke. Firefighters then located the body of Jerry Wayne Brauckman outside of the home on the southside.

The Iowa State Fire Marshal's Office investigated the fire and determined that both Jerry Brauckman and his wife Pam were upstairs when they could smell smoke. They both evacuated the home safely. Then Jerry Brauckman went back in the home to see if he could find the cause of the smoke.

Investigators determine that he became disoriented in the smoke but was able to find his way to an enclosed porch on the southside of the home where he was able to break out a window and crawl outside where he was found later by firefighters.

The fire is believed to have started in the area of a space heater.

The body of Jerry Brauckman was taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny for an autopsy.