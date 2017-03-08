Ol' Man Winter looks to bring snow back to Siouxland

We are tracking another swipe of snow this week after quite the Spring-Like start to our workweek. An Alberta Clipper looks to dip south out of Canada Friday bringing snow to the region as it swings through. Right now, it's not looking terribly strong but could put down some light to moderate snow accumulations in some locations. Central Siouxland looks to receive the most out of this system including Sioux City with some lesser amounts across NE and SW portions of the viewing area.

2-4" is looking like the best bet in Central Siouxland with 1-2" to the SW and NE. Anyone that needs to commute Saturday morning and late Friday may be dealing with some tricky travel as well as snow covered roads. Continue to monitor our latest forecasts for updates as we fine tune the details in the coming days.