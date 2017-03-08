Storm Lake, IA man jailed after police say he assaulted mother o - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Storm Lake, IA man jailed after police say he assaulted mother of his child

Posted:
STORM LAKE, IA (KTIV) -

A Storm Lake, Iowa man is in jail after police there say he assaulted the mother of his child.

Police say 29-year-old Dairon Garcell got into an argument with the victim that escalated into him physically assaulting and choking her.
    
The victim told police she was knocked to the ground and that Garcell recorded the attack on his cell phone.
    
Police located Garcell later and arrested him.
    
They also executed a search warrant at his home and seized his cell phone.
    
Garcell is charged with domestic assault - strangulation.
    
He's being held in the Buena Vista County Jail without bond.

