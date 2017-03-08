NTSB investigators arrive in Biloxi to investigate the deadly ac - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

NTSB investigators arrive in Biloxi to investigate the deadly accident when a train smashed into a bus

NTSB investigators arrived in Biloxi, Mississippi on Wednesday to investigate Tuesday's railroad collision, where a train hit a charter bus killing four and injuring at least three dozen others. 

Investigators say it appears the bus full of casino customers became stuck on the railroad tracks just before it was hit by the freight train.

Local residents say the railroad crossing has been a hazard for years. 

"Since 1976, there have been 16 train to vehicle collisions at this crossing," said Robert Sumwalt of the NTSB.

None, however, proved to be as deadly as Tuesday's incident.

