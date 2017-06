The University of Michigan Men's Basketball Team's plane slid off a runway Wednesday afternoon.



It happened at the willow run airport in Ypsilanti.



The team says the plane was set for take-off but aborted due to high winds.



After strong braking, the plane slid off the runway.



The plane was damaged but everyone on board is safe.



The team was on the way to Washington DC to play in the Big 10 Tournament.



Michigan is set to play Illinois Thursday.

Viewer emailed us this photo from airport. pic.twitter.com/cT6ExEyp4Q — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) March 8, 2017