Sioux City man sentenced for sexual abuse at Opportunities Unlimited

A judge has sentenced a Sioux City man to four months in jail after pleading guilty to having sexual contact with residents at Opportunities Unlimited.

Last week, 22-year-old Sergio Pinedo pleaded guilty to one count of dependent adult abuse.

According to court documents, Pinedo had sexual contact with three adults at the facility that provides services to people with special needs.

Pinedo is free as of Wednesday night.

He was given credit for the 120 days he had already spent in jail while the case moved through the court system.