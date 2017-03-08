South Sioux City EMS licensed to transport patients from Iowa to Nebraska for the first time

Small town fire departments need every penny they have to put toward equipment and training.

For the first time, ever, South Sioux City, Nebraska's fire and ambulance service are qualified to operate in Iowa, which will help keep more dollars local.

"Why did this other agency bring us back, why can't you bring us back," said Clint Merithew, Fire Chief, South Sioux City, NE. These were questions South Sioux City Fire Station #1 received frequently from patients, they they have answered them with their first Iowa EMS License. "We have more options now, being able to take care of our own people here in the city, which is what we want to do. We don't want to have anyone else taking care of them, we brought them over there, let us come over, grab them and bring them back. we keep that customer relation, we know their history so overall it is better for them.," said Matthew Rector, EMS Captain, South Sioux City Fire Department

After three months of paperwork, the station can now offer round trip ambulance service to those in need in their community. "Although this fire station will now be covering two states, they say with their current staff of 5 full time firefighters and 15 volunteers, both states will be sufficiently covered at all times," reports Danielle Davis.

As South Sioux City only has medical clinics, all serious care patients have to be taken to Sioux City hospitals. "This was a monumental task for the fire department, first ever, it is also an increase in the revenue stream for us as well from the insurance companies," continued Merithew.

The fire department was losing money each time they could not transport their residents from an Iowa hospital back home to Nebraska. "It increases our call volume, it keeps us moving everyday and the reimbursement we get from that transplant helps supply proper equipment, keeps up on maintenance, supplies, staffing training, so it goes back into the community,' continued Rector.

Right now about 1/4th of their staff is licensed to work in Iowa.

They are working to have each full-time firefighter and volunteer is licensed in the state, as well.