New SSC fire station should be complete by August

By Danielle Davis, Multimedia Journalist
The new fire station in South Sioux City, Nebraska, is now just a few months away from completion.

The construction of the new, 12,000 sq. ft.fire station is being built right across the street from the current fire station.

The project is on schedule, and the new station should open in August. The new fire station will be twice the size of the current facility. It will also have bunks for those on 24-hour shifts, showers and a kitchen. 

Most importantly, it will also be taller, which will give the fire trucks more clearance. There will also be more bays and room for trucks that need to respond quickly in emergencies.

"We have to put two vehicles per bay and with them stacked up back to back with only one entrance we may have to move a vehicle to get another vehicle out in an emergency which takes time and delays our response," said Jay Mathis, Fire Captain, South Sioux City Fire Department

The station is also getting a new ladder truck which will arrive within the next few weeks.

