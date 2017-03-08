Nice Thursday before winter weather moves back in Friday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Nice Thursday before winter weather moves back in Friday

Posted:
By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The wind settled down some today compared to the last couple of days and with highs in the 40s and 50s it was a pretty nice early March day in Siouxland.  

We may see a few more clouds on Thursday but overall it will be a pretty similar day with highs hovering around that 50-degree mark.  

It will start to feel more like winter on Friday as clouds and colder air move in with highs only in the low 30s.  

Then it will start to LOOK more like winter as snow arrives Friday night and it's looking like we're going to see some accumulations across the area.

At this point, central Siouxland is looking to see 2 to 4 inches of snow with a little less on either side of that.  

That snow could last into Saturday morning with just some flurries leftover by Saturday afternoon.  

Then another system moves in on Sunday and lasts into Sunday night that once again could give us some accumulating snow in Siouxland.

We'll be seeing temperatures stay very cool into the first part of next week with a little warming finally beginning by the middle of the week.

