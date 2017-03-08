30-foot deep sinkhole opens up in Sioux City park

Another sink hole has opened up in Sioux City, and this one measures thirty feet deep.

Sutherland Park, near 37th and Jennings, had a sinkhole open up almost two months ago. It's surrounded by a safety fence put up by the city.

Utilities Director, Mark Simms, said a storm sewer failed, causing the sinkhole. City officials met with JEO Consulting today who is in charge of fixing the hole. "As soon as we know of one, whether we believe it's in the public right away or even if it's a potentially you know, in a private yard or something, um we do our best to take a look at it very quickly and if it's in an area that we've got concerns we may temporarily shut it down," said Mark Simms, Utilities Director.

Simms suggests that residents stay away from the sinkholes.

JEO Consulting should have a contractor hired to fill the hole sometime next month.

