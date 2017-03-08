30-foot deep sinkhole opens up in Sioux City park - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

30-foot deep sinkhole opens up in Sioux City park

Posted:
By Haley Rustvold, News Photographer
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Another sink hole has opened up in Sioux City, and this one measures thirty feet deep.

Sutherland Park, near 37th and Jennings, had a sinkhole open up almost two months ago. It's surrounded by a safety fence put up by the city. 

Utilities Director, Mark Simms, said a storm sewer failed, causing the sinkhole. City officials met with JEO Consulting today who is in charge of fixing the hole. "As soon as we know of one, whether we believe it's in the public right away or even if it's a potentially you know, in a private yard or something, um we do our best to take a look at it very quickly and if it's in an area that we've got concerns we may temporarily shut it down," said Mark Simms, Utilities Director.

Simms suggests that residents stay away from the sinkholes.

JEO Consulting should have a contractor hired to fill the hole sometime next month.
    

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.