Indiana University East Women's basketball team visits local patients

Another NAIA Women's Basketball team stepped off the court and into the hospital to help cheer up local patients.

Indiana University East players visited patients at Mercy's Cardiac Rehab today.

The team celebrated with a Mardis Gras theme and gave out beads and cups to the patients.

They were able to bond and talk to these patients.

They also cheered them on while they were getting in a workout.

Players say they were thrilled to give back, and make a difference, in these patients' lives.

"Yeah, I mean when you go in here you really don't think that you're making much of an impact but a few of us told us that they were really excited that we came so I think we made them really happy that we came," said Suzy Woloenhaupt, Senior for Indiana University East.

The team said making memories like these are what they remember most from their time at the tournament.

The team plays its first round game, tomorrow, against Purdue Northwest.