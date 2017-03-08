Local American Legion post makes care packages to send to deployed members of the military

Sioux City's American Legion Post 64 has gathered some special gifts for those who are serving for our country.

They have collected care packages that they would like to send to the men and women who are currently deployed.

Post 64 are simply wanting to surprise those who serve with goodies and treats that community sponsors have donated.

Things like toiletries, playing cards, laundry soap and candies are packed up tight in these packages.

"It's like a Christmas package your away from home you were away from home one time or another somewhere and you got a package or a letter from home what did that mean to you? What do you think it means to these guys out there," said Joe Erychleb, Post 64 member.

The American Legion is asking help from Siouxlanders with supplying them with names and addresses of these veterans so they can get these packages to them by Easter.