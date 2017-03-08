Ten Siouxland teams look for titles at Nebraska boys state tournament

Siouxland will once again be well-represented at the Nebraska State Boys Basketball tournament.



Ten Northeast Nebraska teams will set their sights on state championships this week.

The Norfolk Panthers are making their fourth straight trip to the state tournament and eighth in the last nine seasons.



The Panthers will be facing off against Creighton Prep in the quarterfinals.



The Panthers and Junior Jays have a little history at state. Norfolk beat Creighton prep at state in 2010 and 2011.



This year also marks 30 years since the Panthers' only state championship in 1987.

The Panthers aren't the only Norfolk team headed to state.



Lutheran High Northeast is returning for just their fourth time ever and first time in four years.



The Eagles will be the three-seed in Class D1, taking on Heartland in the opening round.

In Class C1, Winnebago is the top seed, tipping off at 9 a.m. Thursday. O'Neill is the 7-seed.

In C2, Ponca is the 3-seed. The Indians play at 8:45 Thursday night. Neligh-Oakdale and Oakland-Craig also in that class.



In D1, Lutheran High Northeast, Randolph and Guardian Angels are all in Lincoln.



And in D2, Wynot will be the 7-seed, they tip off at 8:45 Thursday.