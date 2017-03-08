Reigning NAIA women's basketball champs visit school full of supporters for check presentation

The kids at Hunt Elementary, in Sioux City, got a special visit, and a special gift, from one of their favorite NAIA basketball teams, Wednesday afternoon.

R.W. Baird is one of several Siouxland businesses that sponsor a team in the NAIA Division II Women's National Basketball Championship. The company has sponsored the 2016 national champion Marian Knights for the last 3 years.

The team stopped by Hunt, Wednesday, to ask them for their support again at this year's tournament. They also helped present the school with a check for $2,000. Baird branch manager, Mark Stuck, says a big part of what they do is try to give back to their community. "I know some of the teachers here real well so we've had some conversation with them in the past," said Stuck. "When we thought about doing this, I reached out to a couple of those teachers and said, 'Hey, what can we do? What are the needs?' So they were able to give us some ideas and we stepped in."

One of Marian's returning players says that when the Hunt students started their chant in the stands, during last year's championship game, it helped push them over the top. "Last year we were kinda at a point where we were struggling a little bit during a time-out and we look up in the stands and we hear them chanting that cheer and it really did just bring smiles to all of our faces and really helped us to push through," said Marian junior, Kellie Kirkhoff.

The Marian Knights will face off against Olivet Nazarene in their first round matchup Thursday at Noon.