East boys clip Bettendorf to move to Class 4A semifinals

Van Rees scored 25 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, Aidan Vanderloo added 18 points and Sioux City East downed Bettendorf in the Class 4A quarterfinals on Wednesday, 61-53.

The teams shot an identical 9-of-21 in the first half, but the Black Raiders closed the second quarter on an 8-2 run to lead 27-20 at the break.

But Bettendorf outscored East 21-13 in the third quarter, taking a 41-40 lead after three quarters, as the Bulldogs outscored East in bench points 11-2.

But the Black Raiders flipped the script in the fourth quarter, outscoring Bettendorf 21-12. East closed out the game by going 24-of-27 at the free throw line. Rees was 13-for-15 from the stripe.

J. Michael Young led the Bulldogs with 20 points, shooting 8-of-8 from the free throw line. D.J. Carton added 12 for Bettendorf. The Bulldogs were 7-of-15 from the three-point line.

"We preach defense a lot at East High and I think defense won us the game," said East head coach Ras Vanderloo. "Our rebounding, we were out-sized but I think our fight was good. I think our plan was good. We beat a really, really good team so we couldn't be happier."

"Our coaches were telling us at practice that these guys were one of the best rebounding teams in the state so that gave me a lot of motivation going into it to grab as many rebounds as I could," said East junior Van Rees.

"Everybody settled down and we were fine," said East sophomore Aidan Vanderloo. "We were up the whole game. We were down one to start the fourth quarter, so tie ballgame. Let's just come out and play. We win the fourth quarter we win the game."

"Coach John preached to us to keep the tempo going," said East senior Jailen Billings. "Make it faster, try to make them run up and down a little bit and get easy layups. The faster we play the better we play."

East advances to the Class 4A semifinals, where they'll take on West Des Moines Valley on Friday at 3:15 p.m.