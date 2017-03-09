Officials continue to investigate a fire that damaged a South Sioux City, NE home

Fire crews from two different departments battled a house fire, in South Sioux City, Nebraska, Wednesday night.

The fire broke out inside the home at 500 4th Avenue, in South Sioux City, shortly after 9:00 pm, Wednesday night. That's about four blocks west of Dakota Avenue, in a residential neighborhood.

Dakota City firefighters were called to help South Sioux City firefighters put out the blaze. No one was inside the house when the fire broke out.

The South Sioux City fire chief said the Nebraska State Fire Marshal's Office is assisting with the ongoing investigation.