Officials continue to investigate a fire that damaged a South Si - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Officials continue to investigate a fire that damaged a South Sioux City, NE home

Posted:
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) -

Fire crews from two different departments battled a house fire, in South Sioux City, Nebraska, Wednesday night.

The fire broke out inside the home at 500 4th Avenue, in South Sioux City, shortly after 9:00 pm, Wednesday night. That's about four blocks west of Dakota Avenue, in a residential neighborhood.

Dakota City firefighters were called to help South Sioux City firefighters put out the blaze. No one was inside the house when the fire broke out.

The South Sioux City fire chief said the Nebraska State Fire Marshal's Office is assisting with the ongoing investigation. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.