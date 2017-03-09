NAIA Division II Women's Basketball Championship gets underway

The NAIA Division II Women's Basketball National Championship tournament got underway, Wednesday afternoon, welcoming --and in some cases, welcoming back-- fans from across the country.

This year's tournament teams represent 19 different states, from California to Florida.

Family and friends who are able to make the trip, in numbers big or small, were loud and proud in the stands.

"This year we came and I'm just so excited about these girls because they deserve it," said parent and fan, Branka Markovic.

"I just love these girls and hope we're going to go all the way and we might be talking Tuesday, you never know."

And as tradition on the first day of the NAIA National Championship Tournament, each team got some spotlight in the Parade of Champions, coming together to spell out NAIA on the court.