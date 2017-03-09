Truck flips on camera - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Truck flips on camera

Courtesy: Ohio Department of Transportation Courtesy: Ohio Department of Transportation
High winds caused travel troubles for drivers in parts of northwest Ohio on Wednesday.

Watch as powerful wind flips this empty tractor trailer truck onto its side early Wednesday.

The semi was crossing over the Interstate 280 Veterans Glass Skyway Bridge in Toledo when it was hit with winds of 60 miles per hour.

Fortunately, the driver only suffered minor injuries.

The bridge was closed after the accident and did not reopen until Wednesday night.

