Vice President Pence will take part in a tour touting the new plan designed to replace Obamacare

Vice President Mike Pence will take part in a tour touting the new plan designed to replace Obamacare this weekend in an effort to win over skeptical Republicans.

The House Ways and Means Committee voted overnight to repeal tax penalties on people who don't have health insurance.

The committee also pushed through ending subsidies the government gives to buy health insurance, instead offering tax credits based on age.

They're the first steps toward enacting the Republican's American Healthcare Act, the bill designed to replace Obamacare.

Many conservative Republicans remain opposed to the bill.

"This needs to be changed in a dramatic way for it to have a chance to pass, in my judgment," said Ohio's Rep. Jim Jordan.

The far right believes the plan doesn't go far enough to end Medicaid entitlements and gives away too much with tax credits to offset premiums.

President Trump is sending Vice President Mike Pence on a selling tour this weekend.

House Speaker Paul Ryan says he has the votes to pass the plan and have it on the president's desk by Easter.

