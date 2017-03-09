Mom who impersonated pregnant giraffe livestream gives birth - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Mom who impersonated pregnant giraffe livestream gives birth

Posted:
(NBC News) -

The South Carolina woman who became an internet sensation for her impersonation of April the pregnant giraffe, has herself given birth.

Erin Dietrich, a mother of four, gave birth to a baby boy Wednesday evening.

In keeping with the theme of her recent online fame, Dietrich posted a picture on social media wearing a giraffe mask in the photo while holding the baby, Porter Lane.

On Sunday, Dietrich decided to use April's recent fame and make a spot-on impersonation of the giraffe. 

She streamed live on Facebook as she paced about her Myrtle Beach bedroom, wearing leggings and a giraffe mask.

The video went viral getting millions of views and comments.

Meantime, April remains pregnant, with her keepers saying she could give birth at any time.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.