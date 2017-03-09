Mom who impersonated pregnant giraffe livestream gives birth

The South Carolina woman who became an internet sensation for her impersonation of April the pregnant giraffe, has herself given birth.



Erin Dietrich, a mother of four, gave birth to a baby boy Wednesday evening.



In keeping with the theme of her recent online fame, Dietrich posted a picture on social media wearing a giraffe mask in the photo while holding the baby, Porter Lane.



On Sunday, Dietrich decided to use April's recent fame and make a spot-on impersonation of the giraffe.

She streamed live on Facebook as she paced about her Myrtle Beach bedroom, wearing leggings and a giraffe mask.



The video went viral getting millions of views and comments.

Meantime, April remains pregnant, with her keepers saying she could give birth at any time.