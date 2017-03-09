Healthbeat 4: Spring forward, lose sleep

Springing forward is an indication that longer days are on the horizon.

However, waking up on Monday morning may not be so easy --- especially for Americans who are already not getting enough sleep already.

"That's probably not going to affect people who get a regular amount of sleep of 7 to 8 hours but those who are already short changed it's going to be a little bit harder to take," said Mark Raymond, Mercy Medical Center Sleep Lab.

Mark Raymond with Mercy Medical Center's Sleep Lab suggests people go to bed an hour earlier on Saturday night to prepare your body.

Also folks should practice good sleep hygiene. that includes: not eating too much before bed, exercising, consuming too much alcohol or caffeinated beverages too late in the day.

And don't take your smart phone or other electronics to bed. The blue light from your phone can hinder getting a good night sleep.

"Not only do you have the stimulation of whatever you are doing whether it is chatting or googling," said Mark Raymond, Mercy Medical Center Sleep Lab, "But also the light is not good."

Raymond says on average it can take people about a day or two to adjust to the time change.

Raymond says it's recommended that adults get 7 to 8 hours of sleep each night.

Kids ages three to 12 should be getting 10 to 12 hours.

